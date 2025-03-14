Texas Longhorns Await NCAA Tournament Fate After Loss to Tennessee
AUSTIN -- The fate of the Texas Longhorns' 2024-25 season is now in the hands of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Texas' valiant SEC Tournament run came to an end Friday in the quarterfinals with an 83-72 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers and former Texas head coach Rick Barnes. The Longhorns pulled off two potential season-saving wins over Vanderbilt and Texas A&M but were unable to overcome the seemingly unstoppable efforts of guards Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier.
Zeigler (19 points, six assists) scored all of his points in second half for the Volunteers after Chaz Lanier (23 points) scored 19 of his own in the first half.
Texas guard Jordan Pope and Kadin Shedrick both scored 14 points apiece. The Tennessee defense hounded Longhorns star freshman Tre Johnson, limiting him to 11 points on 3 of 8 shooting. Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (13 points, seven rebounds, four assists) was assigned with guarding Johnson throughout the game and delivered.
Tramon Mark finished with eight points and three assists while continuing to operate as the Longhorns' lead initiator. Chendall Weaver had nine points and four ebounds for Texas.
Tennessee got a massive effort off the bench from forward Kade Phillips, who had just three points but also six rebounds, five of which were on the offensive glass.
The Longhorns never led in the game despite trailing 41-38 at halftime. Mark hit a turnaround jumped in the paint at the buzzer before the team headed into the locker room.
The Volunteers and Zeigler then started to catch and rhythm on offense, doing so while attacking Johnson on defense. Johnson struggled to stay in front of Zeigler, who continuously found his way to the rim with lightning quick speed. Tennessee was able to ice the game away with this strategy despite Texas continuing to deliver a few blows of is own.
Texas will now wait until Selection Sunday to see if its season was worthy enough of an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
This story will be updated.
