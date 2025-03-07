Texas Longhorns Hanging on Thread in Latest NCAA Bracketology
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has had a roller coaster 2025 season, winning all but two of their pre-conference games and then losing their first three SEC matchups against Texas A&M, Auburn, and Tennessee.
Since then, the Horns have maintained a record just above .500, currently sitting at 17-13.
Adding to the lows of the season, the Longhorns are yet to hold a ranking since they lost the season opener to Ohio State back in November.
As the team heads into March Madness, where do they match up on Joe Lunardi's most recent Bracketology?
As of the edition posted Thursday morning, the Longhorns currently sit as the "first four out" along with the Oklahoma Sooners, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Longhorns are fresh off of a clutch victory against the No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs, winning in overtime by a score of 87-82.
The Horns were unable to top the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday at the Moody Center, dropping the contest 83-67.
The team will look to end on a high note as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners to finish out their regular season Saturday night.
Texas has lost three of their last five, and their past two wins have been by the span of five points.
Luckily, their rivals are in the exact same boat, losing three of the last five and winning their midseason matchups.
The Longhorns were victorious over the Sooners in their last matchup, a close 77-73 affair in Norman back in mid-January.
A positive for the team will be the return of guard Chendall Weaver, who was confirmed to be ready for the season finale by head coach Rodney Terry Friday afternoon.
Weaver has been unavailable ever since injuring his hip in the loss to Auburn near the beginning of conference play, so his return is sure to give a jolt in production from the Longhorn team as they look to their first NCAA Tournament as a member of the SEC.
