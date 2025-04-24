Texas Longhorns 3-Star Forward Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is experiencing some more notable roster movement as the first offseason under head coach Sean Miller continues.
Per multiple reports Thursday, Texas big man Jamie Vinson is entering the transfer portal after one season with the Longhorns. The news came shorty after Texas landed a portal commitment from St. John's transfer guard Simeon Wilcher.
Standing at 6-11, 225 pounds, Vinson appeared in nine games this past season while averaging 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.9 minutes per contest.
An Austin native and former Vanderbilt signee, Vinson de-committed from the Commodores last offseason. He took official visits to South Carolina, Rutgers and Kentucky but chose Texas. He played his first two years of high school ball at St. Michael's Catholic Academy in Austin before taking his talents to prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., which has been home to multiple big-name players over the years, most notably Carmelo Anthony and former Longhorn Kevin Durant.
Now-former Texas head coach Rodney Terry praised Vinson's potential throughout this past season. After Miller's hiring, Vinson was expected to remain with the team but will now be heading elsewhere for his sophomore year.
"A guy like Jamie Vinson is gonna have a chance to be a good young player," Terry said in November. "I like Jamie a lot, and finding (more) opportunities for him to be on the floor."
Vinson scored a season-high six points on 3 of 3 shooting in a win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 16. He also hit his first-career collegiate 3-pointer in the win over New Orleans on Dec. 19. He appeared in just one SEC game, the loss to Alabama at home on Feb. 11.
Vinson will now look for a new landing spot in the portal this offseason after leaving his hometown Austin roots.