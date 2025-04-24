Texas Longhorns Land Major 4-Star Transfer Point Guard
The Texas Longhorns and new head coach Sean Miller have been searching for talent in the transfer portal, hoping to find a solution to their dilemma at the point guard position.
And on Thursday, they were able to do just that.
According to multiple reports, St. Johns transfer Simeon Wilcher committed to the Longhorns, immediately becoming the favorite to start at the point guard position in Miller's new offense.
Wilcher now becomes the fifth addition to the roster via the portal, joining wings Camden Heide and Dailyn Swain, and big men Matas Vokietaitis and Lassina Traore.
Wilcher, a 6'4 sophomore from Plainfield, NJ, averaged eight points per game for the Red Storm and head coach Rick Pitino in the 2025 season, one that saw them advance to the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament before coming up short 75-66 to the Arkansas Razorbacks, their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.
Coming out of Roselle Catholic High School in the 2023 class, Wilcher was a four-star recruit and ranked as the 36th-best overall player in the class, including the sixth-ranked shooting guard, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
With Wilcher on the team, the Red Storm enjoyed a successful 31-5 record during the 2025 season, which included an 18-2 conference record against Big East opponents, and also Big East championships in both the regular season and also the conference tournament.
Wilcher shot 40.7 percent from the field, and 29.7 percent from beyond the three-point arc in what On3's Jamie Shaw called "streaky, but still a threat, from three-point land."
Defensively, Wilcher still produced with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, as well as 1.9 rebounds per game.
After taking over a program whose fans are hungry to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament, landing a player with tournament experience under a big time head coach will help a good deal in that pursuit.