Texas Longhorns' Jayson Kent Gets Chance at March Madness Redemption: 'A Blessing'
Texas Longhorns forward Jayson Kent and guard Julian Larry were starters last season on a Indiana State team that many felt deserved an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 32-7 record.
The Sycamores, who lost in the Missouri Valley Conference title game, were unfortunately the third team left out of the bracket, leaving Kent, Larry and the rest of the team to settle for an NIT berth. The heartbreak continued, as Indiana State eventually lost to Seton Hall at the buzzer in the NIT Championship.
Kent and Larry sweated out Selection Sunday once again this year, though this time they'll get a chance at redemption in the First Four against Xavier on Wednesday.
Texas Longhorns on SI asked Kent about the relief he felt after seeing the Longhorns pop up on the bracket.
"It's a blessing to be in the NCAA Tournament," Kent said. "It definitely hurt last year not being in it, but being in it this year definitely redeems it, just the feeling of the excitement, the drive of 'Okay, now it's do-or-die time and it's a big stage, too. So just coming out ready to play is what I'm really looking forward to."
Kent missed eight games during non-conference play due to a wrist injury but delivered some key contributions down the stretch of the season. In the 87-82 overtime win against Mississippi State on March 4, Kent had nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals. He followed this up two games later against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament with two points and 10 rebounds.
Kent was then asked how he compares last year's emotional snub to the joy of this season's inclusion.
"Last year was definitely sad. It hurt," Kent said. "It definitely felt like we got snubbed last year. ... But, you know, just the hard work we put in last year hurt. And then this year, it was like I felt like a little kid on Christmas being able to get into the NCAA Tournament with these guys."
Larry and Kent will now reunite with former Indiana State guard Ryan Conwell, who transferred to Xavier. He's coming off a 38-point performance in the Big East Tournament against Marquette.
Texas and Xavier will tipoff at 8:10 p.m. CT on truTV.
