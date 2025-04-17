Texas Longhorns Offer 7-Foot Twins in 2026 Class
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is getting busy on the high school recruiting trail this offseason.
Per reports from On3's Jaime Shaw, the Longhorns have offered 7-foot twin brothers Adonis and Darius Ratliff. Products of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., both players are four-star prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, with Darius being ranked slightly above Adonis on 247Sports.
Texas offered the brothers on Tuesday, April 15, adding to a list of offers that includes UCF, Wake Forest, Stanford, Rutgers, Mississippi State, Old Dominion and many more. Darius has also received an offer from Cal.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Darius is the No. 10 power forward and No. 2 overall player in the state of New York for the 2026 class. Adonis is right behind him as the No. 11 power forward and No. 3 player in New York state.
The Longhorns have yet to land a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but it's clear that Miller and staff are looking to change that. Per reports from college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser, Texas has been in heavy contact with five-star forward Christian Collins of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. 247Sports lists him as the No. 3 player in the '26 class with elite offers from programs like Alabama, Oregon, Kansas, USC, Louisville, UCLA, SMU and many more.
Texas also currently has just one signee in the 2025 class with four-star forward John Clark. Despite the coaching change, he's expected to remain with the Longhorns and could play a reserve role off the bench next season behind Lassina Traore, Matas Vokietaitis, Camden Heide, Dailyn Swain and Nic Codie in the frontcourt.
Many Texas fans had hoped that the Longhorns would land former Xavier 2025 signees Jayden Forsythe and Nyk Lewis after Miller's hiring but there's been no reported news on that end. Texas reportedly reached out to Lewis along with Vanderbilt, VCU, Indiana and Seton Hall. He took visits to Iowa and Vanderbilt but it's unclear if the Longhorns can get him to come check out Austin.
Regardless, Miller and staff still have more work to do in order to finalize the roster for the 2025-26 season.