Texas Longhorns Among Teams to Watch for Former Xavier 4-Star Commit
The Texas Longhorns have steadily started to build a roster this offseason following the hire of new head coach Sean Miller.
He's already managed to retain some key pieces along with bringing in Xavier transfer Dailyn Swain and some of the Musketeers coaching staff. The job is far from over though, as the Longhorns are reportedly looking to add one of Miller's former Xavier commits to the fold as well.
Per reports from college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser, Texas is one of a handful of teams that have reached out to four-star 2025 guard Nyk Lewis, who de-committed from Xavier on March 28 after Miller's departure. A product of Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C., Lewis has also reportedly heard from Vanderbilt, VCU, Indiana and Seton Hall. He's already taken a trip to Vanderbilt and is planning on heading to Iowa to visit the Hawkeyes on April 11, per Kayser's report.
Xavier also lost a commitment from four-star guard Jayden Forsythe, a move that immedatiely caught the eyes of many Texas fans. However, there hasn't been any reported movement on that front for the Longhorns as of now.
Lewis is the No. 8 point guard prospect in the '25 class and the No. 55 player overall, per 247Sports' rankings. He also received offers from programs like Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Creighton, Maryland, LSU, Kansas State, Georgetown, Providence, Marquette, Virginia Tech and many more.
According to the scouting report from 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein, Lewis plays in "constant attack mode."
"Lewis is a lead guard that wants to play fast and get out in transition," Finkelstein wrote. "He plays with great pace, but can also be shifty changing speeds on his way to the paint. He is in constant attack mode, so he can look like a scoring guard or get himself into tough spots at times, but he’s an underrated overall passer and distributor."
The Longhorns only have one signee in the 2025 class with four-star forward John Clark. The expectation is that he'll stay with Texas and play for Miller, but the team would putting itself in a nice position by potentially snagging commitments from Lewis and Forsythe at some point this offseason. But of course, like Texas' dreams of landing Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell before he committed to Louisville, nothing is a guarantee.