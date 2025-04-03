Texas Longhorns Guard Announces Decision for Next Season
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller officially has three players on his roster for the 2025-26 season.
The team announced Thursday that guard Tramon Mark will return to Texas for his final season of eligibility after arriving as a transfer last offseason. Mark's future was uncertain following the end of this past season but Miller clearly convinced him to stay for one more year.
The Longhorns have also retained forward Nic Codie along with landing a commitment from Xavier transfer wing Dailyn Swain. Texas guards Chendall Weaver and Jordan Pope appear slated to return but no official announcement has been made by the team.
In his first season at Texas, Mark averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He played exclusively at point guard to end the year and was a major reason the Longhorns were able to will themselves into the First Four.
Some of Mark's most notable moments of the season were his game-winning layup with 3.7 seconds left to stun No. 13 Texas A&M, his season-high 26 points in a win over No. 15 Kentucky and a 24-point effort on the road in a win against No. 25 Mississippi State.
Mark announced Wednesday on social media that he's undergoing surgery, though it's unclear what for. He dealt with an ankle injury to begin the season that kept him out for the first four games before suffering a right shoulder injury that forced him to miss the loss to Vanderbilt on Feb. 8. In the SEC Tournament, he then suffered a back injury but didn't miss any time.
Depending on how the rest of the roster shakes up, Mark could potentially be the starting point guard or the sixth man off the bench, with the latter likely being the best-case scenario for the team. Having a player with his experience and skill set coming off the bench would be something few teams could match.