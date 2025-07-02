Texas Longhorns Transfer Receives Positive Injury News
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is on the brink of receiving a major boost to the frontcourt as summer workouts roll on.
According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Texas forward Lassina Traore has been fully cleared for basketball activities after suffering a season-ending knee injury last fall. The Xavier transfer followed head coach Sean Miller to Austin after not appearing in a single game for the Musketeers this past season.
Traore is now expected to be a full-contact participant in "late July or early August," per the report.
Sean Miller's High Praise for Lassina Traore
Traore stands at 6-10, 245 pounds and is an elite rebounder that helps address one of Texas' biggest weaknesses from this past season. He averaged 11.9 points during his last season at Long Beach State in 2023, where his 10.3 rebounds per game was tied for ninth-most in the country.
After Traore suffered his injury at Xavier, Miller released a statement expressing how brutal of a loss it was for the team.
“Lassina was a starter on this year’s team. He had a great summer and preseason, where he improved his game as much as any player in our program," Miller said, per the Xavier team website. "He emerged to be our team’s best rebounder, low post defender and shot blocker. He was in superior condition and became a tone setter for everything that impacts winning. We will miss Lassina’s ability and presence. No one player can replace him. All of us will have to do more, be better and step up in our respective roles. And, we will eagerly await his return to the basketball court in the 2025-26 season.”
It remains to be seen how things will play out in the starting lineup but Traore will have an impact regardless of if he starts.
Texas also added Xavier transfer wing Dailyn Swain along with St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis and Purdue forward Camden Heide. Miller managed to secure some major roster additions as well in the backcourt with veteran guards Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and Tramon Mark all returning, giving Texas some notable experience across the board.
Much of the youth comes from the frontcourt, even with the presence of Vokietaitis, who won AAC Freshman of the Year last season. Longhorns forward Nic Codie will also return for his sophomore season and will be joined by incoming freshmen forward John Clark and British 7-foot center Lewis Obiorah.