Texas Longhorns Schedule Visit With 7-Foot Transfer
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to stay busy in the transfer portal after officially hiring head coach Sean Miller.
Per reports from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Longhorns have scheduled a visit after the portal dead period with UNC Wilmington transfer big man Harlan Obioha, a 7-footer that will be headed into his senior year. The Hoxie, KS. native also has visits scheduled with Wichita State and Cincinnati.
Side note: Now-former Texas head coach Rodney Terry held an assistant role at UNCW from 1998-2002 before joining Rick Barnes and the Longhorns.
Obioha played the first two years of his career at Niagara before transferring to UNCW. He started 23 of 35 games this season while averaging 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds on 63.9 percent shooting. He scored in double figures 17 times and had five double-doubles. Obioha scored a season-high 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a win over William & Mary on Feb. 24.
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Texas Tech, Obioha scored seven points and had nine rebounds against the dominant Red Raider frontcourt of JT Toppin and Darrion Williams. UNC-Wilmington put up a solid fight against Texas Tech but the Red Raiders pulled away late in the second half for an 81-71 win.
Obioha is the third transfer the Longhorns have set a visit with. Texas hosted Xavier transfer forward Dailyn Swain for a visit Monday and will have Xavier guard Ryan Conwell on campus Tuesday and Wednesday, per Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball.
If Obioha commits to Texas, he'd likely serve a role as a backup big off the bench that can command the glass on both ends. His physicality would be critical for the Longhorns during the grind of SEC play.
Texas has yet to land a commitment out of the portal this offseason but that could change soon if everything goes to plan for Miller and staff during these visits. The expectation is that guard Chendall Weaver and Jordan Pope will return next season, giving the coaching staff something to build around as the start of the Sean Miller era continues.