Texas Longhorns Hosting Two Xavier Stars for Transfer Portal Visit
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is hitting the ground running as he prepares to build a roster for the 2024-25 season.
Texas is hosting two of Miller's former starters at Xavier from this season, as forward Dailyn Swain confirmed Monday on Instagram that he's in Austin for a visit. According to Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball, Xavier transfer guard Ryan Conwell will follow right behind Swain for a visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Longhorns have yet to land a commitment in the portal so far this offseason.
As soon as Miller was hired by Texas, there became immediate speculation about him bringing some of his former players with him to Austin. Swain and Conwell have both been at the top of the portal wishlist for Texas fans. Now after securing a visit with both, it appears the Longhorns could be closing in on a commitment from one of the two players if all goes well.
Regardless of what happens, it's clear that the lure of Miller and Texas has had an impact in potentially getting both Conwell and Swain to not commit to their hometown teams. Swain, a Columbus, Ohio native, recently wrapped up a visit with his hometown Ohio State Buckeyes. The same goes for Conwell, an Indianapolis native that is visiting the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday.
If the Longhorns can get both players to commit, it will say a lot about the early direction Miller has the program headed.
Conwell started all 34 games for the Musketeers this season. He was Xavier's second-leading scorer with 16.5 points per game.
As for Swain, who stands at 6-8, 220 pounds, he started 33 of Xavier's 34 games while averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a team-high 1.6 steals.
He ended the season off on a high note in the NCAA Tournament. In the win over Texas at the First Four, he had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. He followed this up in the Round of 64 against Illinois with a career-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.