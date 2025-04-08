Tre Johnson Officially Declares for 2025 NBA Draft
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are sending another first-round talent to the NBA.
During an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today on Tuesday afternoon, Longhorns star guard Tre Johnson announced his intentions to enter the 2025 NBA Draft.
Though the Longhorns had a ton of ups and downs during Johnson's only year on the Forty Acres, he put together a season that might never be replicated in Austin.
"This season was a rollercoaster ride," Johnson said. "But it was a great experience, wins and losses aside. Going up against the best teams in the country. Playing at Texas was the best experience I've ever had, being with a great group of guys and a great coaching staff."
Along with earning a berth into the NCAA Tournament via the First Four, Johnson finished the regular season as the SEC's leading scorer before being named the SEC Freshman of the Year and earning nods to the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team. He ended the 2024-25 season averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34.7 minutes while starting 33 games and missing two contests due to injury. He shot 42.7 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from 3-point range and 87.1 percent at the foul line.
Johnson scored a career-high 39 points on 7 of 11 from deep in an 86-81 overtime loss to Arkansas on Feb. 26. He reached double figures in scoring in all but two games this year while topping the 20-point mark 15 times and the 30-point mark three times.
New Texas head coach Sean Miller said after his introductory press conference that he would encourage Johnson to head to the NBA.
"What I would say to him is that he needs to go (declare for the NBA draft). That's the best decision for him and his family," Miller said.
Now-former Texas head coach Rodney Terry said before the loss to Xavier in the First Four that Johnson lived up to expectations during his freshman season.
"We expected him to be Freshman of the Year in the league," Terry said. "We expected him to be one of the best players in the league. And he lived up to the billing."
He'll now look to do the same at the next level. The 2025 NBA Draft begins on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.