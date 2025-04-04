Texas Longhorns vs. South Carolina Final Four, Preview, How To Watch
TAMPA - Playing in their First Final four since 2003, the No.1 Texas Longhorns are facing a very familar opponent, the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks. The two teams will be meeting for the fourth time this season, and after the pair split their regular season matchups, the Gamecocks won the SEC Championship game and have a 2-1 record over the Longhorns on the season.
But the Longhorns know that beating the Gamecocks will be no easy task, and are prepared for the game.
"I feel like we do know them inside/out as much as they probably know us inside/out," senior point guard Rori Harmon said. "There's a saying that we've been living by since the tournament started, but once talent meets talent and all that, basically it doesn't really matter anymore. It's about preparation and who's going to step up on the biggest stage that we are in right now and who is going to be the tougher team."
While the Longhorns may be new to this stage, they are not backing down from anything.
Head coach Schaefer has prepared his team to be tough, and they not only know what it takes to beat South Carolina, but what happens if they go into the game unprepared. They often rewatch the film from their first two games to learn from it.
"I you aren't tough, you don't have your competitive spirit built on, it will not matter," Schaefer said. "When you're you play a team like that, in any team, really, this time of year is, you know, y'all heard them in there, and I'm like, they're listening, because they talked about talent meeting talent. I gave them that as a thought for the day the other day, 'When talent means talent, what's going to separate you?' And, you know, that's the key. I mean, those are the things, the intangibles that your character, your toughness, your competitive spirit, all those things are gonna allow you to separate yourself in a tough, physical, aggressive basketball game."
