Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt: Injury Report, Betting Odds, How to Watch
AUSTIN -- After meeting in Nashville on Feb. 8 at Memorial Gymnasium, the Texas Longhorns and Vanderbilt Commodores will clash in Tennessee's state capital again for the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.
No. 13 seed Texas (17-14, 6-12) lost any realistic chance of an at-large bid to March Madness after Saturday's 76-72 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Austin. The Longhorns might now need to make it to the SEC Championship in order to have a chance at an at-large bid without winning the conference tournament.
Barring a loss to the Longhorns and a slew of bid stealers emerging in other conference tournaments, Vanderbilt (20-11, 8-10), which is a 12 seed in the SEC bracket, is seen as a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores had a rough start to February by losing five of six but their one win during that span came against Texas.
In that game, the Longhorns had a 54-44 lead with 14:04 left in the second half but collapsed, allowing Vanderbilt to rally for the home win. Commodores forward Jaylen Carey led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry said after the loss to Oklahoma on Saturday that the Longhorns still have opportunities to save their season, startin with the matchup against Vanderbilt.
"We play Vanderbilt, an opponent we got a lot of respect for Mark Byington," Terry said Saturday. "He's done a good job with his team this year. Got a lot of good history. Mark is good young coach, and we're excited about the opportunity. ... We still have opportunities in Nashville ahead of us. Everything's still in front of you."
INJURY REPORT
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 2:30 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas +2.5
Moneyline: Texas +110, Vanderbilt -132
Over/Under: 148.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
