SEC Tournament Bracket Set; When Do Texas Longhorns Play?
The Texas Longhorns wrapped up their regular season in disappointing fashion on Saturday night, falling to the Oklahoma Sooners in Austin, likely sealing their postseason fate in the process
With that loss now in the books, the Longhorns officially fell to the No. 13 seed in the SEC Tournament, matching them up for a very difficult path ahead.
The Longhorns will start things off at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN against No. 12 Vanderbilt on Wednesday afternoon, and with a win there, they would face off against No. 5 Texas A&M on Thursday. If they can manage to pull of two-straight wins, Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers will be waiting for them on Friday.
You can view the entire SEC Tournament Schedule Below:
ROUND 1: Wednesday, Mar. 12
(all times central)
Game 1: No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 16 South Carolina | 12 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 2: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas | TBD on SEC Network
Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 15 LSU | 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Oklahoma | TBD on SEC Network
ROUND 2: Thursday, Mar. 13
Game 5: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Arkansas OR No. 16 South Carolina | 12 pm on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Texas OR No. 13 Vanderbilt | TBD on SEC Network
Game 7: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Mississippi State OR No. 15 LSU | 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 8: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Georgia OR No. 14 Oklahoma | TBD on SEC Network
QUARTERFINALS: Friday, Mar. 14
Game 9: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 12 pm on ESPN
Game 10: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner | TBD on ESPN
Game 11: No. 2 Florida vs. Game 7 winner | 6 pm on SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 8 winner | TBD on SEC Network
SEMIFINALS: Saturday, Mar. 15
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 12 pm on ESPN
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | TBD on ESPN
FINALS: Sunday, March 16
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 12 p.m. on ESPN
