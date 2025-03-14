Texas Men's Basketball Moves Up in Latest Bracketology Update
Texas men's basketball's Southeastern Conference tournament run might just mean more.
The Longhorns are defeating all odds, making it to the tournament quarterfinals after defeating fifth-seeded Texas A&M 94-89 in two overtimes. But the win could mean more than just advancing to the third round -- the Horns could also be securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi had predicted Texas to be the first team out, but now, the Horns are expected to be the last one in, replacing Indiana. Texas is having one of the strongest conference tournament runs out of the teams on the bubble. Former last team in Indiana fell to Oregon in the second round of the Big 10 Championship, and Ohio State fell to Iowa in the tournament's first round.
Other team's in the last four in, like Xavier and San Diego State, have also been eliminated from their respective conferences. As of the latest bracketology, Texas would be facing Xavier in the first four for a spot in the Region West, which will take place in San Francisco. If Lunardi is correct, the first two rounds would be held in Seattle as the Longhorns would be placed with Arizona, Wisconsin and Lipscomb.
Texas would be the 13th team in the SEC to make the tournament, meaning only three programs in the conference would miss out on March Madness.
The bracket was released before Texas took down the Aggies, so in a more recent update, the Horns could even move up the limbo.
In just a few days, the official bracket will be released as Selection Sunday takes place on March 16. ESPN has called a 70 percent chance for the Longhorns to make it to the tournament after the Texas A&M win, boasting from 46 percent.
Texas will continue to make a case for itself today at 2:30 p.m. CT, as the Longhorns face fourth-seeded Tennessee just three hours away from their home arena in Knoxville.
