Tre Johnson Says Texas Longhorns Should Be in NCAA Tournament
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson finished with a team-high 20 points in Thursday's emotional 94-89 double-overtime win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
The Longhorns needed the win in order to have any realistic chance at an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament next week. Texas will now have to beat the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday in order to feel much safer and move away from the bubble.
But regardless of what happens against Tennessee, Johnson said after the win over Texas A&M that the Longhorns are deserving of a spot in March Madness.
"I think we should be in by now, for sure," Johnson said. "But if not, we can still put our hard hats on and come back and get another one tomorrow."
Texas guard Jordan Pope added that he's treating every game the team plays as the season's last, which is certainly true in the Longhorns' case. Pope had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds in the win.
"I'm just taking it day by day, game by game," Pope said. "It's do-or-die. So I'm treating every game like it's our last, regardless if we believe we're in or not. So I'm just trying to grab one every single game. Hopefully we do get in though."
The SEC Freshman of the Year, Johnson has carried a heavy load on offene this season. He heads into the matchup against Tennessee looking to rest up a bit with the quick turnaround.
"The thing for me is just staying with our trainer Warren (Young) and just getting a good night's rest," Johnson said. "I feel like that's been helping me out, but I got a lot of gas in the tank. I wasn't too tired out there, especially going double overtime. Haven't done that before, but it's still good out there to be playing with my brothers."
Texas and Tennessee will tip-off from Nashville on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI