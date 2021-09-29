Legendary Texas Head Coach Rick Barnes' Return to Austin Slated for Prime Time

September 29, 2021
Publish date:

Legendary Texas Head Coach Rick Barnes' Return to Austin Slated for Primetime

Barnes will make his return to the Frank Erwin Center as Tennessee's head coach on Jan. 29 when the Volunteers take on the Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC Challenge
Author:

The upcoming season for Texas Longhorns men's basketball is full of entertaining matchups on some of the biggest stages.

Included in this schedule is a mid-season bout with the Tennessee Volunteers on Jan. 29 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Normally, this part of the schedule might be viewed as a competitive non-conference matchup between two major programs. 

But this game will serve as a special night of remembrance for Longhorn Nation, as former Texas head coach Rick Barnes, now the head coach for Tennessee will be making his return to the Frank Erwin Center.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge takes place all day on Jan. 29 with 10 teams from both conferences facing off. Barnes' return to Austin will be slated to air in the primetime slot on ESPN at 7 p.m., as the Big 12 conference announced on Wednesday all tip-off times for the inter-conference event. 

Barnes was the longest-tenured and winningest head coach in program history, coaching the Longhorns for 17 years from 1999 to 2015. 

During his time on the Forty Acres, Barnes amassed a 402-180 overall record, leading Texas to three conference titles, 16 NCAA tournament appearances, and one Final Four appearance.

