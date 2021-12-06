Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Texas Women Move Four Spots in AP Top 25, While Men Hold Steady

    The Texas women defeated Texas A&M in a Big 12-SEC Showdown, which helped them move up in the rankings
    The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams remained in their respective AP Top 25 polls, released on Monday.

    The Longhorn men (6-1) came in at No. 7, while the women (6-1) came in at No. 11.

    The men, who were also No. 7 last week, enjoyed a 2-0 week.

    Texas (6-1) had a 2-0 week, defeating Sam Houston, 73-57, and UT-Rio Grande Valley, 88-58. In the latter game, Christian Bishop led the Longhorns with 17 points. Texas has just one game this week, a Thursday showdown at No. 23 Seton Hall in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

    After Seton Hall, the men return home Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 14. Then, the Longhorns face their last big test of non-conference action when they meet Stanford at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas on Dec. 19.

    The Longhorn men were one of four Big 12 teams in the Top 25, including No. 2 Baylor, No. 8 Kansas and No. 17 Iowa State.

    The Longhorn women, who were No. 15 last week, started last week with a 78-64 win over Jackson State, a game that saw Lauren Ebo scored 14 points. Texas then beat then-No. 17 Texas A&M, 76-60, with Aliyah Matharu scoring 26 points to lead Texas. The Longhorns are still down three players, including heralded freshman Aaliyah Moore and Kyndall Hunter. Texas is off until Saturday when it hosts Idaho.

    Then, the women have eight days off before they face Arizona in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas on Dec. 19.

    Big 12 teams joining Texas in the Top 25 were No. 5 Baylor and No. 15 Iowa State.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

