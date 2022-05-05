Texas Hoops Lands Commitment From 2022 In-State Forward Alex Anamekwe

The Longhorns got some much-needed front court help with a commitment from Anamekwe Thursday

The Texas Longhorns are mixing up a roster full of some familiar and new faces heading into the 2022 season.

And on Thursday, the team and coach Chris Beard added another newcomer, as 2022 McKinney (McKinney, TX) forward Alex Anamekwe announced via social media that he has committed to Texas.

At 6-6, 195, Anamekwe had been fielding offers from programs like Texas Tech, Alabama, SMU, North Texas, and Oral Roberts before choosing Texas.

He originally committed to SMU and even signed his letter of intent in November, but was allowed to opt out and reopen his recruitment. He decomitted from the Mustangs on April 19, visited Texas seven days later, and has now committed to the Horns.

Anamekwe is now the fourth Longhorn to commit from the class of 2022. He joins Kimball (Dallas, TX) guard Arterio Morris, Montverde (Montverde, FL) forward Dillon Mitchell, and Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield, MA) point guard Rowan Brumbaugh. All three players have already signed their letter of intent, with Anamekwe's signing now set to happen sometime this summer.

He's high school teammates with top Texas target Ja'Kobe Walter, who visited the Forty Acres this past weekend before including the Longhorns in his final eight schools on Wednesday.

Rog Pachuta/buzzphotos.com Alex Anamekwe Twitter: @1AlexAnamekwe4 Alex Anamekwe Amy Kontras, USA Today Chris Beard

Walter’s visit and inclusion of Texas in his top eight is a promising development after the shooting guard spoke with On3 in March about his recruitment process, admitting he needs to be impressed by Beard and the Longhorns.

The addition of Anamekwe now gives the Horns a slight edge in the race for Walter. The two high school teammates could look to team up once again.

Regardless, Anamekwe still fills a vital need in the frontcourt for Beard and staff. The departure of forward Tre Mitchell to the portal and Dylan Disu to the draft leaves some holes in the paint, but Anamekwe could come in and immediately provide some solid depth.

Rog Pachuta/buzzphotos.com Alex Anamekwe (right) Lola Gomez, Dallas Morning News Ja'Kobe Walter Chris Beard

