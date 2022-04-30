Skip to main content

Elite In-State SG Ja’Kobe Walter Visiting Texas this Weekend

Texas is still without a commitment for the class of 2023

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is still looking to add its first commitment from the class of 2023Z 

Texas has already wanted signed letters of intent in the class of 2022 from Kimball (Dallas, TX) guard Arterio MorrisMontverde Academy (Montverde, FL) forward Dillon Mitchell, and Mount Hermon (Northfield, MA) point guard Rowan Brumbaugh. All three are fixing to be exciting additions this season.

But on the pursuit toward adding additional talent in the backcourt, the Longhorns continue to have shared interest with 2023 McKinney (McKinney, TX) shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter, who is making an official visit to the Forty Acres this weekend. 

Walter’s visit to Texas is a promising development after the shooting guard spoke with with On3 in March about his recruitment process, admitting he needs to be impressed by Chris Beard and the Longhorns. 

“I think I would fit in pretty well (at Texas)," Walter said. "I can see it, but I still think I need to see more. I like Texas a lot, and I think highly of them. I have been on campus three times before, but I need to go back to see more. Texas just came to my school the other day. I talk to the entire staff, and they just let me know that they are still heavily interested. They said that I’m their top guy that they are looking at (at shooting guard). They want to set up an official visit this spring.”

The Longhorns will have tough competition in the pursuit of Walker. Teams like Auburn, Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Alabama, and Kansas State are all eyeing the 6-5 guard. Kansas State’s addition of former Texas assistant coach Ulric Maligi could prove to be a major chess piece in luring Walter to the Wildcats and new coach Jerome Tang. 

“I already have a good relationship with both of them from Baylor and Texas. He (Tang) just called me and asked if he would be wasting his time, and I said no because I already have a great relationship with him and Coach Ulric (Maligi). I talked to him the most from Texas. So we have great relationships.”

Walter is a member of Team Trae Young in Oklahoma. He was named to The Circuit League I First Team after averaging 20.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.0 steals in the AAU event. He said he won't be making his college decision until the AAU season ends this July. 

