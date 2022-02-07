See Which Texas Team is Rising in AP Top 25

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team remained in the AP Top 25, despite a 1-1 week, while the women fell three spots after losing two games in three days to Baylor.

The Longhorn men (17-6, 6-4 in Big 12) went from No. 23 last week to No. 20 this week. The Longhorn women (15-6, 5-5 in Big 12) went from No. 13 last week to No. 16 this week.

Texas (17-6, 6-4) started last week with its emotional 77-64 loss to Texas Tech but followed it by blowing out then-ranked Iowa State at home, 63-41. The Longhorns are set to take on a brutal stretch the next two weeks, which starts with a home game against Kansas on Monday and a trip to Baylor on Saturday.

The Texas women were off until Friday when it started a back-to-back with Baylor over three days. Texas lost the first meeting, 75-63, on Friday in Waco, and then fell to Baylor on Sunday in Austin, 63-55. The Longhorns are at Texas Tech on Wednesday and host Oklahoma on Saturday. The Longhorns lost the first meeting with both teams.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Auburn, No. 2. Gonzaga, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Houston, No. 7 Duke, No. 8 Kansas, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Providence, No. 12 UCLA, No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 15 Villanova, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 18 Marquette, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 USC, No. 22 Saint Mary’s, No. 23 Murray State, No. 24 UConn and No. 25 Xavier.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Arizona, No. 7 Indiana, No. 8 UConn, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Georgia Tech, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 14 LSU, No. 15 Maryland, No. 16 Texas, No 17 Georgia, No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 19 Florida, No. 20 BYU, No. 21 Ohio State, No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast, No. 23 North Carolina, No. 24 Oregon and No. 25 Iowa.

