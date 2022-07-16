Incoming Texas basketball guard Arterio Morris was arrested by Frisco Police in Early June. He was charged with misdemeanor assault after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, according to police records.

Morris, a 6-4 guard, is one of Longhorns top prospects in the 2022 class. Texas ranked in the top five recruiting classes for the 2022-2023 college basketball season.

Morris was projected to come off the bench for the Longhorns, with Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter being the starting guards. The talented guard is known for his shot-making and ball-handling skills.

Questions remain about how this arrest will affect Morris's status with the team for the upcoming basketball season. As of now, Morris has not been suspended from the men’s basketball team, according to a UT spokesman.

Denton County Jail records indicate that Morris posted a $3,500 bond, and was released on June 3.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and cooperate with the University and legal process, which remains ongoing,” the university said in a statement.

Morris has been with the team since the arrest doing summer workouts. No timetable has been set on if there will be a suspension from the team.

The Longhorns open up the 2022-2023 campaign against UTEP on Nov. 7.

