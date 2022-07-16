Skip to main content

Longhorns Point Guard Arterio Morris Charged with Misdemeanor Assault

The arrest occurred in early June according to police records.

Incoming Texas basketball guard Arterio Morris was arrested by Frisco Police in Early June. He was charged with misdemeanor assault after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, according to police records.

Morris, a 6-4 guard, is one of Longhorns top prospects in the 2022 class. Texas ranked in the top five recruiting classes for the 2022-2023 college basketball season.

Morris was projected to come off the bench for the Longhorns, with Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter being the starting guards. The talented guard is known for his shot-making and ball-handling skills.

Questions remain about how this arrest will affect Morris's status with the team for the upcoming basketball season. As of now, Morris has not been suspended from the men’s basketball team, according to a UT spokesman.

Denton County Jail records indicate that Morris posted a $3,500 bond, and was released on June 3.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and cooperate with the University and legal process, which remains ongoing,” the university said in a statement.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Longhorns-Arch-Manning-Johntay-Cook-Oregon-Michigan
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook: 'It's Freaking Arch Manning'

Johntay Cook cannot wait to catch passes from Arch Manning as a Longhorn.

By Michael Gresser3 hours ago
3 hours ago
vince young arch manning
Play
Football

Longhorns' Legend Vince Young Believes Arch Manning Will Redshirt

Young recently spoke on First Take about Arch Manning at Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee7 hours ago
7 hours ago
IMG_1288
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Target Jalen Hale Speaks about Arch Manning

Jalen Hale discusses his and Arch Manning’s relationship.

By Adam Glick18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Morris has been with the team since the arrest doing summer workouts. No timetable has been set on if there will be a suspension from the team.

The Longhorns open up the 2022-2023 campaign against UTEP on Nov. 7.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Longhorns-Arch-Manning-Johntay-Cook-Oregon-Michigan
Recruiting

Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook: 'It's Freaking Arch Manning'

Johntay Cook cannot wait to catch passes from Arch Manning as a Longhorn.

By Michael Gresser3 hours ago
vince young arch manning
Football

Longhorns' Legend Vince Young Believes Arch Manning Will Redshirt

Young recently spoke on First Take about Arch Manning at Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee7 hours ago
IMG_1288
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Target Jalen Hale Speaks about Arch Manning

Jalen Hale discusses his and Arch Manning’s relationship.

By Adam Glick18 hours ago
Sarkisian
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Oklahoma

One of the best rivalry games in college football hits the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8 in Dallas.

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
sydir mitchell
Recruiting

'SEC is Best Fit' for Longhorns' Commit DL Sydir Mitchell

Mitchell spoke at Under Armour's True 50 about why he chose Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
sarkisian
Podcast

Podcast: Big 12 Media Days Recap

College football realignment and Texas storylines from Big 12 Media Days

By Adam Glick23 hours ago
robinson 111
Football

Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy Named Preseason All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy will lead an explosive Texas offense.

By Michael GresserJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18143495
News

Big 12 Coach Rankings: A Make or Break Year for Steve Sarkisian?

After going 5-7 in 2021, Steve Sarkisian needs better results entering a new season at Texas

By Cole ThompsonJul 15, 2022