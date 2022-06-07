Skip to main content

NCAA Freshmen Rankings: Longhorns Dillon Mitchell No. 11

Mitchell is fixing to be one of the most exciting freshmen for the Longhorns in recent memory

The Texas Longhorns and coach Chris Beard secured a gem in the 2022 recruiting class this past fall with the addition of Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) star forward Dillon Mitchell. 

But if he lives up to his NBA-ready hype, the Longhorns may not be able to keep the freshman on campus for long. 

NCAA.com revealed its list Monday of the 12-best freshmen ready to contribute on potential tournament-bound teams next season. Making the cut amongst an elite group of first-year players was the 6-7 Mitchell, who came in at No. 11 on the list. 

Here's what the ranking had to say: 

"Mitchell is the athletic wing the Longhorns can use immediately. Texas enrolled the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in Tyrese Hunter from Iowa State, and the Longhorns return lead guard Marcus Carr and scoring wing Timmy Allen."

The Longhorns have already started summer practice. And on Monday, Mitchell gave Texas fans a first look at what could be in store for next season. Texas' official Twitter account shared a video of Mitchell flushing a thunderous alley-oop on a nice pass from Dylan Disu. 

Mitchell was named to Sports Illustrated's All-American Second Team in April.  Here's what SI had to say about the young star:

Mitchell was the long, wiry and skilled athlete that served as the toughest matchup for opposing defenses this season for Montverde Academy. Mitchell averaged 12.3 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and one steal for the Eagles this season. In the GEICO Nationals title game, he posted 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to help Montverde capture national title No. 6

Mitchell is the fourth member of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining guard Arterio Morris, guard Rowan Brumbaugh, and forward Alex Anamekwe, who committed to Texas earlier this May. 

Mitchell signed with the Longhorns and coach Chris Beard on Nov. 10. He made his official visit to campus on Oct. 16 and gave fans a first look at what the future might hold for Texas hoops. He committed to the Longhorns over programs like Tennessee and Florida State.

With summer practice now officially underway, he's ready to shine with hopes of proving he's a league-ready player this season. 

