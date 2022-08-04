Skip to main content

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard speaks about Moody Centers Impact

Texas Longhorns basketball hopes to build off last year's success.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns basketball team is ramping up in preparation for the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Second-year head coach Chris Beard will look to improve upon a successful first season. In 2021 the Longhorns won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since the 2014 season.

The Longhorns' schedule will feature eight home games at the new Moody Center. Texas is also participating in the Leon Black Classic, honoring the late Texas men's basketball player who also served as head coach of the Longhorns for nine seasons from 1967-1976. Perennial powerhouses in Gonzaga and Creighton highlight the home slate. The matchup with the Zags will be a rematch of last year's contest in Spokane.

One of the biggest changes for the Longhorns this season is playing in the new Moody Center. A major motivation for the new venue was to provide a home court advantage for the Longhorns.

“The location is awesome, and the commitment to put our students in the best seats,” Beard said. “This arena could be a game changer for us.”

Coach Beard has emphasized the importance of culture since coming to Austin. Part of that culture is implementing new traditions. Gregory Gym, one of those new traditions, welcomes another Longhorn home game on the 2022-2023 slate. UT Rio Grande Valley makes the visit on Saturday, Nov. 26 to UT’s campus. This marks the second year that Gregory Gym will host, as the Longhorns welcomed Sam Houston State last season.

The Longhorns roster returns five key scorers from last years squad. Texas also welcomes key transfer additions in guard Jabari Rice and guard Tyrese Hunter. Coach Beard discussed his roster and what he expects for the upcoming season.

“We have seven veterans, think we will be one of the most experienced teams in college basketball,” Beard continued. “All five guys have really improved… and we love the youth and the balance in it.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Derrion Gullette
Play
Recruiting

Derion Gullette Sets Commitment Date, Time

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Arterio Morris
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Provides Update on Arterio Morris' Legal Situation

Morris was charged with misdemeanor assault in June.

By Zach Dimmitt17 hours ago
17 hours ago
carr
Play
Men's Basketball

'I Feel Like Me': Marcus Carr Finding Comfort in 2nd Year with Longhorns

Entering his fifth year of college basketball, Carr is unlocking things both new and old as the season approaches.

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
18 hours ago

That balance will be key to the Longhorns' success in 2022-2023. Texas faces four teams in the non-conference who have Final-Four aspirations in Gonzaga, Creighton, Illinois, and Tennessee.

Coach Beard has stressed the importance of playing in front of fans not just in Austin.

“Wanted to take this show on the road, getting to Dallas and Edinburg, visually playing in different places. The University of Texas needs to play all over our state.”

The Texas Longhorns will begin year two of the Beard era on Monday, Nov. 7 against UTEP.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Derrion Gullette
Recruiting

Derion Gullette Sets Commitment Date, Time

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff50 minutes ago
Arterio Morris
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Provides Update on Arterio Morris' Legal Situation

Morris was charged with misdemeanor assault in June.

By Zach Dimmitt17 hours ago
carr
Men's Basketball

'I Feel Like Me': Marcus Carr Finding Comfort in 2nd Year with Longhorns

Entering his fifth year of college basketball, Carr is unlocking things both new and old as the season approaches.

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
Felix_2
Football

Kansas State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 10

The Wildcats have veteran talent in all three phases of their defense.

By Michael Gresser23 hours ago
Bijan Robinson
News

Four Longhorns on College Football America Dream Team

The quartet of Longhorns made the publication’s 85-player FBS Dream Team, its version of a preseason All-America team.

By Matthew PostinsAug 3, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Bijan:X Worthy
Football

Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy, Preseason All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy add to their preseason accolades.

By Michael GresserAug 2, 2022 8:24 PM EDT
quinn 1
News

A QB1 Decision? Texas' Steve Sarkisian Weighs In On Battle

Steve Sarkisian gives a quick update on the current quarterback battle happening at Texas

By Cole ThompsonAug 2, 2022 5:34 PM EDT
USATSI_17198495
Football

Preseason AP Poll Projections: Longhorns Ranked?

The Longhorns' brand and image alone usually get them into the preseason top 25 each year.

By Zach DimmittAug 2, 2022 4:52 PM EDT