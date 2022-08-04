Longhorns Coach Chris Beard speaks about Moody Centers Impact

The Texas Longhorns basketball team is ramping up in preparation for the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Second-year head coach Chris Beard will look to improve upon a successful first season. In 2021 the Longhorns won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since the 2014 season.

The Longhorns' schedule will feature eight home games at the new Moody Center. Texas is also participating in the Leon Black Classic, honoring the late Texas men's basketball player who also served as head coach of the Longhorns for nine seasons from 1967-1976. Perennial powerhouses in Gonzaga and Creighton highlight the home slate. The matchup with the Zags will be a rematch of last year's contest in Spokane.

One of the biggest changes for the Longhorns this season is playing in the new Moody Center. A major motivation for the new venue was to provide a home court advantage for the Longhorns.

“The location is awesome, and the commitment to put our students in the best seats,” Beard said. “This arena could be a game changer for us.”

Coach Beard has emphasized the importance of culture since coming to Austin. Part of that culture is implementing new traditions. Gregory Gym, one of those new traditions, welcomes another Longhorn home game on the 2022-2023 slate. UT Rio Grande Valley makes the visit on Saturday, Nov. 26 to UT’s campus. This marks the second year that Gregory Gym will host, as the Longhorns welcomed Sam Houston State last season.

The Longhorns roster returns five key scorers from last years squad. Texas also welcomes key transfer additions in guard Jabari Rice and guard Tyrese Hunter. Coach Beard discussed his roster and what he expects for the upcoming season.

“We have seven veterans, think we will be one of the most experienced teams in college basketball,” Beard continued. “All five guys have really improved… and we love the youth and the balance in it.”

That balance will be key to the Longhorns' success in 2022-2023. Texas faces four teams in the non-conference who have Final-Four aspirations in Gonzaga, Creighton, Illinois, and Tennessee.

Coach Beard has stressed the importance of playing in front of fans not just in Austin.

“Wanted to take this show on the road, getting to Dallas and Edinburg, visually playing in different places. The University of Texas needs to play all over our state.”

The Texas Longhorns will begin year two of the Beard era on Monday, Nov. 7 against UTEP.

