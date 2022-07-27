Way-Too-Early Rankings: Longhorns in Top 10?

The Texas Longhorns remain a team the nation has its eye on heading into the 2022-23 season.

Following a 22-12 regular season in the first year under Chris Beard, Texas earned a No. 6 seed in this year's tournament. The first tournament win in seven years came in the first round against No. 11 Virginia Tech, but the Horns were sent home in the Round of 32 after an 81-71 loss to No. 3 Purdue.

Now in the offseason, Texas' roster has already started to change, including the addition of elite Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter on Friday. There remains hefty optimism headed into year two under Beard.

ESPN released an updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 Tuesday for the upcoming season and has Texas on the brink of top-10 consideration at No. 11.

Here's what the ranking had to say:

Lost in the discussion of Texas' backcourt, the arrival of Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter and the additions of five-star freshmen Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris is the return of Timmy Allen. One of the more versatile forwards in the Big 12, Allen playing well generally meant Texas playing well. Allen had 24 points and nine rebounds in the home win over Kansas, 26 points and 10 rebounds in a road win at West Virginia and also had 14 points in the win over Virginia Tech in the NCAA tournament. But he was also saddled with foul trouble and had two points in the tourney loss to Purdue and struggled in defeats to Texas Tech and Baylor. He's a player who showed at Utah that he can carry an offense, and while that's not needed in Austin, making sure he's consistently involved is imperative for Chris Beard's guards.

And ESPN's projected starting lineup?

-Tyrese Hunter

-Marcus Carr

-Dillon Mitchell

-Timmy Allen

-Christian Bishop

The athleticism level on the roster has clearly taken a major leap with the additions of Hunter, Mitchell, and Arterio Morris. But like last season, it remains to be seen how things will flesh out for the Longhorns despite the preseason hype.

