Texas Men’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

The 2022-2023 non-conference schedule is officially out for the Texas Longhorns. The gauntlet includes Gonzaga, Creighton, Illinois, and Tennessee. Longhorns head coach Chris Beard made sure the Longhorns are battle-tested before Big 12 play.

The Longhorns' schedule will feature eight home games at the new Moody Center. Texas is also participating in the Leon Black Classic, honoring the late Texas men's basketball player who also served as head coach of the Longhorns for nine seasons from 1967-1976. Perennial powerhouses in Gonzaga and Creighton highlight the home slate. The matchup with the Zags will be a rematch of last year's contest in Spokane.

The Longhorns travel to New York City to face Illinois as part of the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. The road doesn’t get easier as they face another power five opponent in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dallas.

Gregory Gym welcomes another Longhorn home game on the 2022-2023 slate. UT Rio Grande Valley makes the visit on Saturday, Nov. 26 to UT’s campus. This marks the second year that Gregory Gym will host as the Longhorns welcomed Sam Houston State last season.

The non-conference schedule rounds out with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Knoxville against the Volunteers. Rick Barnes, former Longhorn head coach, welcomes his former team trying to avenge last year's defeat of 52-51 in Austin.

The biggest knock on the Longhorns' resume last year was their non-conference strength of schedule. That won’t be an issue this year as they are slated to face four top 15 teams in college basketball.

Chris Beard and the Longhorns begin the 2022-2023 campaign at the Moody Center on Monday, Nov.7 against UTEP.

