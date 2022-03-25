Texas Longhorns men's basketball fell short of lofty preseason expectations on Sunday, as the sixth-seeded Horns lost 81-71 to No. 3 Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee.

The loss marked the end of coach Chris Beard's first season at the helm, but apparently he hasn't taken any rest in gearing up for the future.

On Thursday, 2023 Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) guard Jackson Prince announced on Twitter that he has been offered a walk-on opportunity to the Texas basketball team once he graduates high school.

Jackson Prince

Prince is a bit of unknown on the national recruiting trail, but has found success on one of the best high school teams in the country. The Duncanville Panthers secured their third-straight 6A state title on March 13.

A month prior, CBS Dallas did an interview with the team.

"I go out there, I know what I can do and I just go out there to do it and play the best I possibly can play so that we can win games," Prince said. "Cause that’s what’s most important."

Along with his skills on the court, Jackson could be making his way to UT through elite production in the classroom. According to the interview, he’s on pace to be Duncanville’s valedictorian when he graduates next year.

Chris Beard

“He’s a special kid and we love him and he’s part of the family for sure," said Duncanville coach David Peavy, who is the father of current TCU and former Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy.

Beard clearly sees something in a player like Prince, who's coming from a familiar and successful program. The former Texas Tech coach recruited and led Peavy during his final season in Lubbock last year.

Prince is an elite shooter that can fill it up from any range. It might be awhile till Texas fans get to see him play, but his drive and poise is already speaking volumes.

“I work really hard," Prince said. "I’ve been taught from a young age to work hard, keep my head up, have confidence in myself, and just keep going.”



