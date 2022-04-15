The Red Raiders and coach Mark Adams add a former Beard assistant back to the Texas Tech staff

The Texas Longhorns played the little brother role to in-state and Big 12 rival Texas Tech this past season, dropping both meetings in the first year on the Forty Acres for former Tech coach Chris Beard.

His former Red Raider lead assistant, Mark Adams, led Texas Tech to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 berth in his first year after Beard's departure. And on Friday, the program announced the hiring of a former Beard assistant to Adams' staff, as Al Pinkins is set to return to Lubbock.

Chris Beard (left) and Al Pinkins (far right) on the Texas Tech staff Pinkins, who served on Beard's Texas Tech staff from 2016 to 2018, has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at Florida. He was vital part of the Red Raiders' run to the title game in 2016. Al Pinkins Photo by Fred Kfoury III, Icon Sportswire "I'm excited about the opportunity to have Coach Pinkins return to our staff," Adams said in the official release. "He is a veteran coach who has done a great job everywhere he's been. He does an incredible job working with the players to develop their game and is one of the best recruiters in the nation. We are lucky to have Al coming back to Texas Tech." Amy Kontras, USA Today Chris Beard

"My family and I are looking forward to returning to the wonderful community and fanbase in Lubbock," Pinkins said. "Coach Adams embraces the grind of college basketball and everything that comes with it. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with Coach Adams and the rest of the staff. I can't wait to get going."

Pinkins, who has spent extensive time with other SEC teams like LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee, will add a load of experience to a Texas Tech program that is already primed to be a top 10 team next season.

Pinkins' return to Lubbock will provide the Red Raiders with further knowledge of Beard's potential game-plan and tendencies. The Longhorns will once again have their work cut out for them against one of the best teams in the country.

