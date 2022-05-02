After six years with the Texas Longhorns, Andrew Jones still has one year of collegiate eligibility left if he wants to use it.

Andrew Jones But instead of hitting the transfer portal to continue his college career elsewhere, he’s ready for the next big step to the NBA, as it was announced Wednesday that the 6-4 guard from Irving, Texas will be entering the draft. Andrew Jones He took to social media Sunday to share how deep the love for his time on the Forty Acres runs. Whether he's drafted or not, Jones seems to be penning his goodbye to Texas, saying he “will never forget” the memories from the past six years. Andrew Jones

Said Jones on Instagram:

Longhorn nation since the first day I stepped foot on campus I was embraced with endless love and support. We have shared every emotion possible together and I will always cherish the experience I had with you all. There have been so many special moments throughout my career that i will never forget. First, I would like to give all glory to God for carving out my path and preparing me for each phase of my life thus far. I would also like to say thank you to my parents for being the best support system I could ever ask for, love you with all my heart. Thank you to all my coaches during my time here at this amazing university. You have challenged and motived me to become the best version of myself. As I officially enter my name into the 2022 NBA Draft, I am excited and most importantly ready for this next chapter of life.

Jones goes down as one of the best players to play basketball at Texas. In the program record books, he’s ninth in total points (1620), fourth in made 3-pointers (234), seventh in games played (135), ninth in total minutes (3664) and 10th in defensive rebounds (390).

Jones leaves Austin averaging 12 points, 2.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, and was a career 34.8-percent shooter from 3. He hit 41.9 percent of his shots for his career and was a 78.4 percent free-throw shooter.

Chris Beard (left) and Andrew Jones The sixth-year senior finished as Texas' third-leading scorer this season with 11.2 points per game. He led the team in 3-point makes (56), attempts (175), and was second in total steals (38). Jones was one of Texas’ most important players in the NCAA Tournement this past March. In the Horns’ 81-73 first-round win over No. 11 Virginia Tech, Jones led all scorers with 21 points and five rebounds while shooting a hot 5-7 from deep. Andrew Jones In the second round against No. 3 Purdue, Jones (17 points, two steals) played a vital role down the stretch of a tight game before the Longhorns fell, 81-71. In January, Jones announced plans to use NIL earnings towards funding cancer research in a partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The partnership includes him giving 10 cents of every NIL dollar he receives to the foundation. Andrew Jones

He was also named a recipient of the 2022 United States Basketball Writers Association’s Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award prior to the Longhorns’ trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Jones will now join Courtney Ramey and Dylan Disu in the draft. All three players will have until June 13 to withdraw their names.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitterand Facebook.