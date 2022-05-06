Skip to main content

Former Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Has Found His New Home

Askew entered the transfer portal after just one season at Texas

Former Texas Longhorns guard Devin Askew has committed to Cal-Berkley, the 6-3 Sacramento native announced on Instagram Friday. He will need an NCAA waiver to play next season since this will be his second time transferring.

Askew averaged just 2.1 points under coach Chris Beard in his one season with the Horns. Expected to play a major role in the backcourt headed into the season, he never found a major role off the bench, scoring a season-high of just nine points in Texas' 86-74 loss to Gonzaga on Nov. 13.

askew

Devin Askew

3e567a52-5686-4c8e-a5a7-10bb3e7e8351-AEM_Texas_vs_TLU_MBB-30

Devin Askew

Shutterstock_12662452a

Devin Askew

Here’s Askew's full statement after announcing his intent to transfer on April 19:

I would like to start by thanking the University of Texas for giving me the opportunity to come and play the game I love. To my teammates, I wouldn’t have gone to battle with anyone else on the court, and I can’t express how much I appreciate everyone of you.

I’d like to also thank coach Beard and the entire coaching staff for providing me with their support and guidance this past year. You allowed me to grow as both a basketball player and as a man.

After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-3 195-pound guard (Mater Dei high school in California) was one of the most sought after recruits in the entire country, fielding offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Duke, Michigan, Texas, Texas Tech, Villanova, Ohio State, and Memphis, among many others.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16158969
Play
News

Four Former Longhorns Tip Off WNBA Season

Ariel Atkins, Charli Collier among former Texas players ready to play their first games of the 2022 season

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jalen, Arch
Play
Recruiting

Top In-State WR Jalen Hale Has Texas In Top 6

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff18 hours ago
18 hours ago
alex commit
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Hoops Lands Commitment From 2022 In-State Forward Alex Anamekwe

The Longhorns got some much-needed front court help with a commitment from Anamekwe Thursday

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
19 hours ago

This is the second time Askew has decided to transfer. He played his freshman season with the Kentucky Wildcats, where he averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 29 minutes per game, shooting 35.4-percent from the floor in 25 games.

Beard will now have to go back and rebuild the roster once again to make up for the  losses of Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Tre Mitchell, and Jase Febres.

beard WVU

Chris Beard (middle) and Devin Askew

beard vtech

Chris Beard

beard pic

Chris Beard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_16158969
News

Four Former Longhorns Tip Off WNBA Season

Ariel Atkins, Charli Collier among former Texas players ready to play their first games of the 2022 season

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Jalen, Arch
Recruiting

Top In-State WR Jalen Hale Has Texas In Top 6

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff18 hours ago
alex commit
Men's Basketball

Texas Hoops Lands Commitment From 2022 In-State Forward Alex Anamekwe

The Longhorns got some much-needed front court help with a commitment from Anamekwe Thursday

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
Sark
News

Sark Focused on Big 12 But 'Not Naive' That Longhorns Need Growth Before SEC

"Ultimately, we got to start winning some more games. I'm not naive to that," Sarkisian said amidst Tuesday's meeting with Big 12 coaches

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
bijan-isu1
Football

LOOK: Texas Star RB Bijan Robinson Flexes NIL Deal with Lamborghini

Robinson already has a load of NIL deals, but his most recent might be the best of them all

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
Sark
News

Longhorns Hire Former NFL Scout To Personnel Department

The Longhorns made a major addition to their off the field staff

By Matt GalatzanMay 5, 2022
Arch Manning
News

Alabama Moving On From Arch Manning? Longhorns In Prime Position

Alabama is reportedly prioritizing another 2023 QB, leaving the door open for Texas to put the full court press on Arch Manning

By Matt GalatzanMay 5, 2022
960x0
Men's Basketball

LOOK: Texas Unveils Classic New Court Design Inside Moody Center

The Texas Longhorns officially unveiled the new look Moody Center which will host upwards of 15,000 spectators

By Tomer BarazaniMay 5, 2022