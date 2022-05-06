Former Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Has Found His New Home

Askew entered the transfer portal after just one season at Texas

Former Texas Longhorns guard Devin Askew has committed to Cal-Berkley, the 6-3 Sacramento native announced on Instagram Friday. He will need an NCAA waiver to play next season since this will be his second time transferring.

Askew averaged just 2.1 points under coach Chris Beard in his one season with the Horns. Expected to play a major role in the backcourt headed into the season, he never found a major role off the bench, scoring a season-high of just nine points in Texas' 86-74 loss to Gonzaga on Nov. 13.

Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Devin Askew Devin Askew Devin Askew

Here’s Askew's full statement after announcing his intent to transfer on April 19:

I would like to start by thanking the University of Texas for giving me the opportunity to come and play the game I love. To my teammates, I wouldn’t have gone to battle with anyone else on the court, and I can’t express how much I appreciate everyone of you. I’d like to also thank coach Beard and the entire coaching staff for providing me with their support and guidance this past year. You allowed me to grow as both a basketball player and as a man. After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-3 195-pound guard (Mater Dei high school in California) was one of the most sought after recruits in the entire country, fielding offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Duke, Michigan, Texas, Texas Tech, Villanova, Ohio State, and Memphis, among many others.

This is the second time Askew has decided to transfer. He played his freshman season with the Kentucky Wildcats, where he averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 29 minutes per game, shooting 35.4-percent from the floor in 25 games.

Beard will now have to go back and rebuild the roster once again to make up for the losses of Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Tre Mitchell, and Jase Febres.

Ben Queen, USA Today Chris Beard (middle) and Devin Askew Amy Kontras, USA Today Chris Beard Chris Beard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.