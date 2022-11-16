How to Watch, Preview: Longhorns vs. Gonzaga

The Texas Longhorns will greet the No.2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in Austin for head coach Chris Beard’s first true test of the season. This will be a rematch of last year’s tilt in Spokane with the Zags winning decisively 86-74. The game get’s going at 8:30 p. m—Wednesday evening inside the Moody Center.

The Longhorns (2-0) enter the game with a No. 11 ranking in the AP Poll after two early wins to start the season. The last win came after a defensive clinic overwhelming the undersized Houston Christian squad winning 82-31. The Longhorns have shown in the early going that defense is their calling card, in which they will have to rely heavily on that if they want to win. Texas' non-conference schedule won’t get easier tonight as they still face stiff competition against Illinois, Creighton, Tennessee, and Stanford.

The Longhorns will also need their offensive weapons to shine Wednesday. Through the first two contests, three players have averaged over double digits. Guards Marcus Carr's 11.5 points, Tyrese Hunter's 14 points, and Sir' Jabari Rice's 12.5 points per game have all been the offensive catalysts in the early going.

For the Bulldogs, this road environment is nothing new for them. Playing in the West Coast Conference they traditionally have to play tough competition in November and December, to get the respect of the committee come selection Sunday. Already this season Gonzaga has been pushed as they came back down double digits beating Michigan State 64-63 on an aircraft carrier.

This is not only a marquee game for both teams but overall for the sport of college basketball. Tonight’s contest is on ESPN 2 and will be the second game of the season of a top-11 matchup. The Longhorns will look for revenge tonight after last year’s defeat in Spokane. With a win, the Longhorns could see themselves in the top five of next week’s AP Poll.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Bulldogs on Wednesday evening:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 p. m. CT

Where: Moody Center Austin, Texas

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas/Gonzaga PK

Over/Under: 144

Moneyline: Texas -110, Gonzaga -110

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); Sirius XM channel 121 or 203 and SXM App channel 966.

