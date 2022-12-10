Brock Cunningham Explains Unique Role With Longhorns

Brock Cunningham has been a staple of the Texas Longhorns basketball program since the 2019 season. At Texas, Cunningham has played the role of the ultimate utility man. In his fourth year with the program, this might be the best one yet.

Cunningham so far this season has averaged four points and over three rebounds. Head coach Chris Beard has instilled in Cunningham is to be a defensive menace. On the defensive end, there is nobody that hustles more than him. He causes turnovers, miscommunication, frustration, and best of all energy for the Longhorns.

“Each play I am playing as hard as I can every possession,” Cunningham said. “That’s when I am able to make plays other people can’t or little plays that go into winning.”

To be a successful college basketball team players need to fill different roles. Being a senior at Texas Cunningham has molded perfectly into his role. The Longhorns need him just as much as their leading scorers Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr.

What makes Cunningham a fan favorite is his presence off the court. Whether being involved in social media outreach, local Austin companies, or just taking pictures with fans.

The Longhorns this season are 6-1 and currently, the No. 2 ranked team in the country. The Big 12 conference is on the horizon in a few weeks' time and will tell the story of this 2022-2023 Texas basketball team.

“It’s big becoming the best team that we can be, “Cunningham continued. “Trying to learn from each game and become a better team.”

The full story of Cunningham is still not fully written. As the Longhorn's best utility man he will surely make his continued impact on and off the court this season.

