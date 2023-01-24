No. 10 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State: Preview & How to Watch

The No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns return home to the Moody Center to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tuesday night’s tip will mark the first conference opponent the Longhorns face for a second time this season.

The Longhorns bested the Cowboys in early January during a defensive battle coming out victorious by a score of 56-46. Guard Marcus Carr led the Longhorns in that matchup scoring a team-best 12 points. Texas held Oklahoma State to just 46 points in 40 minutes. The Longhorns will look to go for the series sweep, as they hope to build momentum ahead of Saturday's blockbuster matchup against No. 4 ranked Tennessee.

Texas is coming off a 1-1 road trip after suffering a defeat to No. 12 ranked Iowa State and beating West Virginia. In Saturday’s victory over the Mountaineers, the Longhorns forced 20 turnovers and held West Virginia to 61 points. Forward Christian Bishop had himself a big game off the bench with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Cowboys are led by guards Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson III who average 11.3 and 11 points per game respectively. Oklahoma State is more of a defensive-minded physical team only allowing opponents 61.9 points per game. The Cowboys will also be looking to earn their first Big 12 road win of the season.

Oklahoma State is coming into this Big 12 showdown hot winning two games in a row, including upsetting No. 12 ranked Iowa State Saturday 61-59. The Cowboys hope to avoid losing a fourth straight game to the Longhorns. Texas still remains without a losing streak this season with an impressive 16-3 overall record.

In Tuesday’s matchup forwards Timmy Allen, Dillion Mitchell, and Bishop will play important roles. Oklahoma State will look to dominate the glass and what helped Texas beat the Cowboys in their first meeting was winning the rebounding battle 39-35.

As the season starts to head into final gear Texas has a gauntlet of a schedule looming. After Tuesday night’s tilt against Oklahoma State, the Longhorns will face four AP top 17 opponents with three matchups away from Austin. This will easily be Texas's toughest stretch and could help shape how high their ceiling is for a March Madness seed.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 24th at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -7.5

Moneyline: Texas -345, Oklahoma State +270

Over/Under: 135.5

TV/Streaming: LHN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)



