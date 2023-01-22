Skip to main content

Longhorns Grind Out Win vs. West Virginia Behind 23 from Marcus Carr

The Texas Longhorns got a much-needed bounce-back win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Texas Longhorns have had some close finishes against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown in recent seasons.

Saturday's meeting between the two teams at WVU Coliseum was clearly trending toward a similar result. But the No. 7 Longhorns assured that there wouldn't be any last-second thrills this time around, as Texas (16-3, 5-2) pulled away from West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) late for a 69-61 win.

Neither team led by double digits at any point in a game that was tight throughout. But Texas was able to force 20 turnovers while holding WVU to 38.5 percent shooting to gain the winning edge. The Texas defense held the Mountaineers scoreless for the final the 2:38 of the game.

The Longhorns were led by Marcus Carr, who scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half. His floater with 47 seconds left iced the game, as he scored Texas' final six points.

Texas also got an impressive contribution from forward Dylan Disu, who operated well in the mid-range before finishing with 13 points and five rebounds.

The Mountaineers got 22 points from guard Kedrian Johnson, who had the final nine points fro WVU. But this wasn't enough, as West Virginia's offense became stagnant.

The Longhorns will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Austin on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.

