Longhorns G Sir'Jabari Rice Wins Big 12 Newcomer of Week

Texas Longhorns guard Sir'Jabari Rice has been one of the team's most important players to begin conference play.

Texas Longhorns guard Sir'Jabari Rice has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Rice has arguably been Texas' most important player since Big 12 play began, as he's clearly become one of the team's main closers in a handful of tight conference finishes.

In a pair of comeback wins over the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders this week, Rice averaged 16.5 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists while going 16 of 19 from the foul line in 25.5 minutes of action.

Rice is the team's go-to sixth man off the bench, but he's played like one of Texas' best players lately, regardless of starting status.

In the 72-70 win over Texas Tech on Saturday, Rice had one of his best all-around games of the season, as he posted 18 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. He was a vital piece of the comeback, as 15 of his 18 points came in the second half.

No. 7 Texas will visit the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones in Ames on Tuesday in what should be another Big 12 dogfight. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.

