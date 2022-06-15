Ex-Longhorn Jaxson Hayes Receives Court Sentencing From July 2021 Arrest

On Feb. 24, Hayes pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

Former Texas Longhorn and current New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes received his sentencing from a July 2021 arrest Tuesday, as the 22-year-old was sentenced to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service, and a year of weekly domestic violence classes, per a report from ESPN.

The sentencing stems from an altercation the former Longhorn had with police officers that responded to a domestic violence call involving Hayes in Los Angeles last summer, which led to his arrest on July 28, 2021. On Feb. 24, Hayes pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

Los Angeles City Attorney's Office spokesman Rob Wilcox said that Hayes will be ordered to pay an unspecified amount in restitution. Hayes is also not required to perform the community service in Los Angeles and has elected to take his domestic violence classes online, per Wilcox.

A report from TMZ last July detailed the altercation:

“Law enforcement were called to an LA area home for a domestic disturbance early Wednesday morning ... and when cops attempted to check on the parties involved, 21-year-old Hayes tried like hell to keep them from entering the premises. Sources tell us 6'11", 220-lb. Hayes got combative with cops and a fight broke out ... with the ex-Texas Longhorns star getting tased in the middle of the scuffle.T he brawl was allegedly so intense, police put out an "officer needs help" radio call. Hayes was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment for minor injuries ... and an officer involved in the fight also sought treatment, although their condition is unknown. Hayes is expected to be booked for felony battery on a police officer. Cops are still investigating the initial alleged domestic incident, but both parties have been uncooperative.”

Hayes spent one season at Texas before being selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft. In 32 games with the Horns, he averaged 10 points, five rebounds, and 2.2 blocks on an efficient 73-percent shooting.

In three NBA seasons, Hayes has played 194 games, posting averages of 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. He's played 17.7 minutes per game in his career while shooting 63 percent from the floor.

In April, the Pelicans took the league-leading Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Hayes appeared in all six games, averaging 13.7 minutes per game while posting 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds on 60.7 percent shooting.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.