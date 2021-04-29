Longhorns Matt Coleman Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

On Thursday, Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman announced that he’d be taking his talents to the big leagues, effectively ending his Texas career and entering the 2021 NBA draft.

The four-year man released a video and a message about his decision on his Instagram:

“This has been an amazing four years. I took pride in wearing the burnt orange, day in and day out. From day one, y'all embraced this boy from Norfolk, VA with open arms and helped me develop into a man, a proud graduate and elite college player. I thank god for my gifts and the position he’s placed me in. Thank you to everyone that took this journey with me. Texas will forever be my home; however it’s time to begin the next chapter of my life as a professional.”

Coleman, who played a pivotal role in Texas’s 2020-2021 campaign, averaged 13.2 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game.

Nicknamed “Matty Ice”, the veteran shined in crucial moments this past season, sinking two clutch free-throws to beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals, and scoring a career-high 30 points in the Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State.

Coleman will enter the draft alongside big name teammates Kai Jones and Greg Brown. While there is more hype surrounding his teammates’ prospects, Coleman is likely to earn an opportunity to showcase his talent at the next level.

