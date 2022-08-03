Skip to main content

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Provides Update on Arterio Morris' Legal Situation

Morris was charged with misdemeanor assault in June.

Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard provided some additional information Wednesday about the legal status of freshman guard Arterio Morris. 

Morris was arrested by Frisco Police in early June. He was charged with misdemeanor assault after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, according to police records.

Beard admitted there wasn't much he could say regarding the charges but said the team and Morris have been "transparent."

"There's not much I can say, but I can say very clearly again, as soon as we heard about the situation - Terio himself being very transparent - we immediately turned that into the appropriate channels. So that thing is in the Title IX office in the hands of the University of Texas. They make a lot of the decisions on what day-to-day looks like with that moving forward."

Questions remain about how this arrest will affect Morris's status with the team for the upcoming basketball season. As of now, Morris has not been suspended from the team, according to a UT spokesman.

Denton County Jail records indicate that Morris posted a $3,500 bond and was released on June 3.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

carr
Play
Men's Basketball

'I Feel Like Me': Marcus Carr Finding Comfort in 2nd Year with Longhorns

Entering his fifth year of college basketball, Carr is unlocking things both new and old as the season approaches.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Bijan Robinson
Play
News

Four Longhorns on College Football America Dream Team

The quartet of Longhorns made the publication’s 85-player FBS Dream Team, its version of a preseason All-America team.

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Bijan:X Worthy
Play
Football

Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy, Preseason All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy add to their preseason accolades.

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
20 hours ago

"We just trust the process," Beard said. "That's about all I can say, but as soon as new information comes out we'll be the first to show you guys that." 

The Longhorns open up the 2022-2023 campaign against UTEP on Nov. 7.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

carr
Men's Basketball

'I Feel Like Me': Marcus Carr Finding Comfort in 2nd Year with Longhorns

Entering his fifth year of college basketball, Carr is unlocking things both new and old as the season approaches.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Bijan Robinson
News

Four Longhorns on College Football America Dream Team

The quartet of Longhorns made the publication’s 85-player FBS Dream Team, its version of a preseason All-America team.

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Bijan:X Worthy
Football

Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy, Preseason All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy add to their preseason accolades.

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
quinn 1
News

A QB1 Decision? Texas' Steve Sarkisian Weighs In On Battle

Steve Sarkisian gives a quick update on the current quarterback battle happening at Texas

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
USATSI_17198495
Football

Preseason AP Poll Projections: Longhorns Ranked?

The Longhorns' brand and image alone usually get them into the preseason top 25 each year.

By Zach DimmittAug 2, 2022 4:52 PM EDT
Arch Manning
News

Longhorns Sit High In Sports Illustrated's Team Recruiting Rankings

According to Sports Illustrated, the Texas Longhorns recruiting class is one of the best in the country

By Matt GalatzanAug 2, 2022 12:24 PM EDT
vaughn1
Football

Kansas State Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 9

The Wildcats have one of the best all-purpose players in America at their disposal.

By Michael GresserAug 2, 2022 11:24 AM EDT
diggs 1
Football

'Best I've Felt': Longhorns Ex Quandre Diggs Embracing Moment with Seahawks

After a Week 18 leg injury added insult to an already disappointing 2021 season, Diggs isn't taking anything for granted as he enters a decade in the NFL.

By Zach DimmittAug 2, 2022 9:52 AM EDT