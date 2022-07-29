Skip to main content

Longhorns Hire UNLV Assistant to Chris Beard's Staff

Texas will have a new face on the bench for 2022-23.

The Texas Longhorns are bringing an assistant with longtime Lone Star State roots to coach Chris Beard's staff this season. 

Per a Friday report from the Austin American-Statesman, former UNLV assistant coach Brandon Chappell will join the team for the 2022-23 season. He already has a connection to the university, as he helped train former Texas guard J'Covan Brown, who played for the Horns from 2009 to 2012.

Chappell was hired at UNLV in April 2021 and spent just one season with the Rebels before electing to take his career elsewhere.

A native of Beaumont, Texas, Chappell played, graduated, and coached for his hometown Lamar Cardinals. 

After a four-year playing career with the Cardinals that saw him finish among the program's all-time leaders in assists (241), 3-point makes (140), and 3-point percentage (39 percent), Chappell eventually made his way back to Beaumont to serve as an assistant coach for Lamar for four seasons before he arrived at UNLV. 

Before that, he had coaching stops at Armstrong State, Northern Arizona, and Arkansas-Fort Smith. 

The Longhorns lost assistant coach Ulric Maligi this offseason, as he departed for Big 12 rival Kansas State to join Jerome Tang's staff. 

Texas enters the fall after finishing with a 22-13 record and an exit in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the first year under Beard this past season. The Horns open up the 2022-23 season at home against the UTEP Miners on Monday, Nov. 7.

