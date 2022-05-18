Skip to main content

Longhorns vs. Creighton Scheduled for 'Big 12–Big East Battle' in 2022

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team knows who it's Big East opponent will be in next year's Big 12-Big East game

The Big 12–Big East Battle enters its fourth year in 2022 with a full slate of games that are sure to entertain. The Big East won the 'battle' in 2019 while the two leagues tied in 2020 and 2021

As the name indicates, the 'battle' is an annual NCAA college basketball series in which 10 of the 11 teams from the Big East face the 10 teams of the Big 12 conference.

bishop allen

Timmy Allen (left) and Christian Bishop

carr pass

Marcus Carr

beard and carr

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

This could be the final season for the battle as the contract runs out after 2022 and there is no word yet on if either conference has an interest in extending it.

The Longhorns will host the Creighton Bluejays on Dec. 1 as Texas brings back talent from last year's team in hopes of a win over Creighton. The Bluejays are currently ranked in the preseason top 10 and most likely will be the favorite to win the Big East.

Along with keeping most of their team together, the Bluejays added Francisco Farabello, one of the best available shooters on the market, and Baylor Scherierman, who was considered one of the best available transfers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Capture.0
Play
News

Texas Men Advance to NCAA Golf Championships

Travis Vick narrowly misses individual title as Longhorns finished in Top 5 as a team

By Matthew Postins34 seconds ago
34 seconds ago
Sark
News

Sark on Bama Matchup: 'I Don’t Give a Sh*t What Time Kickoff is, Y’all Just Show Up'

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian is focused on Alabama, not the kick off time

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Melendez SH 1
Play
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Rolls Past Sam Houston 9-2, Sweep Season Series

A complete recap of Texas' midweek game against Sam Houston

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Carr Beard

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

bishop dunk

Christian Bishop

beard pic

Chris Beard

Timmy Allen, Marcus Carr, and Christian Bishop all return for the Horns, while Bishop has a chance at somewhat of a revenge game after transferring from Creighton last year.

The Longhorns are 0-3 in the previous three games, with a 70-48 road loss to Providence in 2019, a 68-64 home loss to No. 12 Villanova in 2020, and a 64-60 road loss to No. 23 Seton Hall last season.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Capture.0
News

Texas Men Advance to NCAA Golf Championships

Travis Vick narrowly misses individual title as Longhorns finished in Top 5 as a team

By Matthew Postins34 seconds ago
Sark
News

Sark on Bama Matchup: 'I Don’t Give a Sh*t What Time Kickoff is, Y’all Just Show Up'

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian is focused on Alabama, not the kick off time

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
Melendez SH 1
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Rolls Past Sam Houston 9-2, Sweep Season Series

A complete recap of Texas' midweek game against Sam Houston

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
Ian Reed
Recruiting

Local Star Recruit Reed Sets Texas Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff6 hours ago
bijan-isu1
Football

Is Longhorns Star Bijan Robinson The Top RB In The 2023 NFL Draft?

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson included in College Football News' top 15 running backs for the 2023 NFL draft

By Tomer Barazani22 hours ago
Capture.0
News

Travis Vick Leads Field at NCAA Men’s Golf Regional

While Vick holds individual lead, Longhorns remain in position to advance to NCAA Championships later this month

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Zane Morehouse
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Cruises Past Sam Houston For A 9-2 Win, Sweep Season Series

The Longhorns welcome the Bearkats to Austin for a midweek contest.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
Addison
News

WR Transfer Jordan Addison Reportedly Down To Texas and USC

The Longhorns are in good position for defending Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison

By Matt GalatzanMay 17, 2022