The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team knows who it's Big East opponent will be in next year's Big 12-Big East game

The Big 12–Big East Battle enters its fourth year in 2022 with a full slate of games that are sure to entertain. The Big East won the 'battle' in 2019 while the two leagues tied in 2020 and 2021.

As the name indicates, the 'battle' is an annual NCAA college basketball series in which 10 of the 11 teams from the Big East face the 10 teams of the Big 12 conference.

This could be the final season for the battle as the contract runs out after 2022 and there is no word yet on if either conference has an interest in extending it.

The Longhorns will host the Creighton Bluejays on Dec. 1 as Texas brings back talent from last year's team in hopes of a win over Creighton. The Bluejays are currently ranked in the preseason top 10 and most likely will be the favorite to win the Big East.

Along with keeping most of their team together, the Bluejays added Francisco Farabello, one of the best available shooters on the market, and Baylor Scherierman, who was considered one of the best available transfers.

Timmy Allen, Marcus Carr, and Christian Bishop all return for the Horns, while Bishop has a chance at somewhat of a revenge game after transferring from Creighton last year.

The Longhorns are 0-3 in the previous three games, with a 70-48 road loss to Providence in 2019, a 68-64 home loss to No. 12 Villanova in 2020, and a 64-60 road loss to No. 23 Seton Hall last season.

