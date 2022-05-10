Skip to main content

Iowa State Transfer Tyrese Hunter Visiting Longhorns This Weekend

After one season in Ames, Hunter could be on the move to Austin pending a successful visit this weekend

Like most teams in the country, the reality of today's college basketball world has hit the Texas Longhorns' roster in a tough way so far this season.

But with a visit from talented Iowa State transfer guard Tyrese Hunter set for this weekend, Chris Beard and friends could potentially lure one of the top available players in the country. Hunter took a visit to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday and will now visit the Forty Acres in Austin this weekend, according to reports Monday.

hunter

Tyrese Hunter

hunter 5

Tyrese Hunter

beard vtech

Chris Beard

The 6-0, 178-pound guard from Racine, WI. played a vital role in Iowa State's impressive to the Sweet 16 as an No. 11 seed this season. Hunter's impressive freshmen season proved to be a primary reason for Iowa State's major turnaround from a 2-22 record in 2020-2021.

This past season, Hunter averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a team-high in assists (4.9) and steals (2.0) in 35 straight starts.

hunter 2

Tyrese Hunter

hunter 3

Tyrese Hunter (left) and T.J Otzelberger

beard and carr

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

Hunter was the primary ball handler for coach T.J. Otzelberger's offense. He dominated the Cyclones in the assist department, leading the team by a wide margin with 172 total dimes.

Hunter's season-high scoring mark came in Iowa State's 59-54 win over No. 6 LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March. He led all scorers with 23 points on a scorching 7-11 from 3-point range. The guard had hit no more than three 3-pointers at any point in the regular season.

An impressive passing ability along with a clear knack to fill it up in the scoring column, Hunter would help make up for the departure of Andrew Jones and be ready to immediately start in the backcourt along Marcus Carr.

