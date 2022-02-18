Andrew Jones Leading Texas' Bounce-Back Chance vs. No. 11 Texas Tech

The Longhorns haven't forgotten what happened Feb. 1 in Lubbock - but they won't let it define them

AUSTIN -- Texas guard Andrew Jones has spent six seasons as a Longhorn and has had some talented teammates along the way - six of his fellow Longhorns have been draft-day selections with four going in the first round.

But even with surrounding talent, Jones has managed to be a proven difference-maker ever since his arrival as a freshman. The Irving, Texas native missed nearly all of the 2018-2019 season due to a leukemia diagnosis, but has averaged double-digit points and been the team's third-leader scoring or better in five out of his six seasons.

Under coach Chris Beard, this year's group might be the most well-rounded team Jones has been on in his collegiate career. And yet, his importance remains something that would be foolish to ignore, especially headed into a marquee matchup against No. 11 Texas Tech (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) on Saturday morning at the Erwin Center.

Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images

“Everyone knows what happened in Lubbock," Jones said Thursday about the Feb. 1 loss. "That game doesn’t define us as long as we continue to get better and grow as a team so we can make a push later in the season."

It was announced Tuesday before Texas faced Oklahoma that forward Tre Mitchell would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team, leaving the Horns without one of their most talented offensive threats. With Mitchell out, Jones stepped back into the starting lineup against OU for the first time since Jan. 18 and didn't miss a beat, playing a season-high 43 minutes in the overtime win.

He tied teammate Timmy Allen with a game-high 20 points on 4 of 5 from deep. Jones has now made three or more 3's in three out of his last four games.

“Sometimes you come off the bench, sometimes you start," he said. "It’s about your consistency on what you can bring to the team. I just need to be my best self and provide a spark whether I’m starting or coming off the bench.”

This season, Courtney Ramey has been a consistent 3-point threat, but the Longhorns have lacked pure shooting from the outside. Jones has stepped up, and as a result, is leading the team in 3-point makes (41) while proving to be a dangerous catch-and-shoot guy that will make defenses pay for leaving him open.

"We definitely want him to shoot the 3," Beard said. "He’s arguably the best 3-point shooter in the Big 12."

He's also tied for the team lead in steals with Allen (1.2), using his underrated length to swipe at dribbles and cause havoc. His seven defensive rebounds against OU helped swing possessions in Texas' favor as well.

Jones' best has seemed to come in a role that often drives championship teams: a "three-and-d" guy.

Make no mistake. Texas still has a long way to go down the stretch before proving itself of being championship-caliber. But Jones' contributions behind the arc and on defense could be what makes the difference in March and on Saturday morning against the Red Raiders.

"A guy like Jones has got a tough job, right?" Beard said. "Cause all great ones do. It’s not easy being a best-player type guy."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.