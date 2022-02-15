Skip to main content

Longhorns Big Man Tre Mitchell Takes Indefinite Leave Of Absence

The Longhorns have lost one of their top players for an unspecified amount of time

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team suffered a major setback on Tuesday when big man Tre Mitchell took an indefinite leave of absence from the team. 

The Austin America Statemen's Brian Davis was the first to report the news

Texas head coach Chris Beard made the announcement just before their Red River Rivalry tilt with the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, telling the Statesman that Mitchell did not travel with the team. 

Beard also said that the reason for Mitchell's departure from the team was a personal matter. 

“I’ve been in contact with Tre and his family consistently. He’s with his family now,” Beard told Davis and the Statesman. “It’s a personal matter, and we support him completely.”

Beard was also clear to the Statesman that beard is not facing any disciplinary or legal action. 

“Nothing like that,” Beard told Davis. “We want to support Tre Mitchell the person.”

A first-year player for the Longhorns, the junior transferred to Texas after spending two years at Massachusetts, where he averaged 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and one block per game in his freshman season. 

Mitchell improved those numbers in his sophomore season, averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. 

With the Horns, Mitchell has been one of the most reliable pieces on the roster, scoring 8.7 points, to go along with four rebounds in 24 games (17 starts).

