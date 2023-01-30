Skip to main content

No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 11 Baylor: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Texas Longhorns look to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Baylor Bears on Monday in Austin.

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns will host the No. 11 Baylor Bears Monday at the Moody Center for the first matchup of the season between the two Big 12 rivals.

The Bears head into Austin having won six straight games. It's a streak that's been highlighted by a 67-64 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and 75-69 win over the then-No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 9.

Texas is now 2-2 in its last four games, but remains in the top 10 since both of those losses came against the then-No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones on Jan. 17 and the current No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

The Bears won both meetings against Texas last season, but look like a much different team this time around. Still, coach Scott Drew has his team hitting its stride at an ideal time in mid-season, as Baylor will be looking for its seventh straight head-to-head win in the matchup since 2019.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -3.5

Moneyline: Texas -250, Baylor +145

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

quinn ewers 31
Play
Football

Texas 'Must Beat' Oklahoma in 2023

The Longhorns are listed amongst teams that 'must beat' their arch rivals in 2023

By Matt Galatzan
Warren Roberson
Play
Recruiting

Texas Trending to Flip 4-star TCU Commitment Warren Roberson

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
D'Shawn Jamison
Play
News

D'Shawn Jamison Takes WR Snaps, Longhorns Shine in East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

Texas Longhorns senior D'Shawn Jamison is showing his versatility in East-West Shrine Bowl practice

By Daniel Flick

Over/Under: 147

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

quinn ewers 31
Football

Texas 'Must Beat' Oklahoma in 2023

The Longhorns are listed amongst teams that 'must beat' their arch rivals in 2023

By Matt Galatzan
Warren Roberson
Recruiting

Texas Trending to Flip 4-star TCU Commitment Warren Roberson

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
D'Shawn Jamison
News

D'Shawn Jamison Takes WR Snaps, Longhorns Shine in East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

Texas Longhorns senior D'Shawn Jamison is showing his versatility in East-West Shrine Bowl practice

By Daniel Flick
FC
Longhorns in the pros

Texas EX Joseph Ossai Opens Up About Costly AFC Championship Game Penalty

Joseph Ossai considered his late hit on Patrick Mahomes a "learning experience" for his future in the NFL.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19520819
Football

WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft

Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson couldn't help but smile after seeing the Dallas Cowboys selected in a recent NFL mock draft.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19878440
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns Fall in Early Hole, Unable to Recover in Loss to No. 4 Tennessee

The Texas Longhorns saw firsthand why the Tennessee Volunteers have arguably the best defense in college basketball.

By Zach Dimmitt
Christian Bishop
Men's Basketball

Texas Stifled by Tennessee's Defense in 82-71 Loss: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_2160639
Men's Basketball

'We're Family': Longhorns' Rodney Terry Balancing Emotions in Reunion with Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Texas Longhorns coach Rodney Terry served as an assistant for nine years under Tennessee Volunteers coach Rick Barnes during their time together in Austin.

By Zach Dimmitt