No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 11 Baylor: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns will host the No. 11 Baylor Bears Monday at the Moody Center for the first matchup of the season between the two Big 12 rivals.
The Bears head into Austin having won six straight games. It's a streak that's been highlighted by a 67-64 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and 75-69 win over the then-No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 9.
Texas is now 2-2 in its last four games, but remains in the top 10 since both of those losses came against the then-No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones on Jan. 17 and the current No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.
The Bears won both meetings against Texas last season, but look like a much different team this time around. Still, coach Scott Drew has his team hitting its stride at an ideal time in mid-season, as Baylor will be looking for its seventh straight head-to-head win in the matchup since 2019.
Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears
Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Moody Center
Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -3.5
Moneyline: Texas -250, Baylor +145
Over/Under: 147
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)
