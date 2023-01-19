Skip to main content

Longhorns' Marcus Carr Named to Prestigious Award Watch List

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr continues to be recognized for his stellar play this season.

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr has been named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Top 50 Midseason Watch List, per an announcement Thursday from the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). The award honors the National Player of the Year, as voted on by the USBWA.

He joins a list that includes other Big 12 standouts like Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick of the Kansas Jayhawks, Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson of the Kansas State Wildcats, Keyonte George and Adam Flagler of the Baylor Bears and Mike Mikes Jr. of the TCU Horned Frogs.

Carr currently leads the Longhorns in points per game (17.1), total assists (77), total steals (29) and minutes per game (31.6).

In the 97-72 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Dec. 27, Carr tied a Longhorns single-game record for points in a half with 33 in the first half while also tying a program-high 10 3-point makes on 15 attempts. He finished the game with 41 points.

He's been named a Big 12 Conference Player of the Week twice this season due to his efforts.

Texas (15-3, 4-2) will visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5) in Morgantown on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.

