Longhorns Sign Elite 2023 Guard AJ Johnson

The Texas Longhorns secured their second commitment of the 2023 class Monday, as Southern California Academy (Castaic, CA) guard AJ Johnson announced he'll be taking his talents to Austin.

Johnson signed his letter of intent on Monday as well, per an announcement from the school.

Per 247Sports' rankings, Johnson is a five-star talent and the No. 2 overall player in California.

Johnson made his official visit to the Forty Acres on Sept. 3 and was accompanied by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green. Johnson considers Green, who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to be an older brother, though the two are not related.

Johnson was also considering the LSU Tigers, the Louisville Cardinals and the N.C. State Wolfpack. LSU was the only other school besides Texas that he took an official visit to.

“I just knew about Texas my whole life," Johnson told On3. "Like Kevin Durant went there, they have had so many pros that went there. Their NIL is crazy right now, like just their marketing of players and everything. Texas is such a big school.

Johnson now joins in-state talent Ron Holland as the only two signings for Texas men's basketball in the class of 2023.

Texas (3-0) will take on Northern Arizona (2-3) at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX on Monday.

