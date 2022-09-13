Skip to main content
2023 G AJ Johnson Joined by 'Brother' & Rockets Star Jalen Green on Longhorns Visit

© Kim Klement, USA TODAY

NBA ties continue to draw attention on the Forty Acres.

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for the 2022 season and the second year under coach Chris Beard, but work on the recruiting trail never rests. 

And over the weekend, some talented recruits from the class of 2023 made their way to the Forty Acres to check out the new Moody Center, meet Beard, and bask in Austin's glory. 

The recruits that visited this weekend had some special guests come along with them. This included 2023 forward AJ Johnson of Donda Academy (Simi Valley, Calif), who was joined by Houston Rockets second-year star Jalen Green. Johnson considers Green, who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to be an older brother, though the two are not related. 

Take a look: 

Johnson stands at 6-5, 160 and, besides Texas, has received interest from other programs like Kansas, UCLA, Creighton, N.C State, USC, LSU, and more. 

He has upcoming official visits scheduled for USC, LSU, N.C State, and Louisville.

Johnson wasn't the only to bring NBA talent with him on his visit. Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) arrived in Austin on Friday and was joined by his father and former NBA player, Peja Stojaković, who was one of the league's best 3-point shooters during his 13 years in the league.

After the most recent visits, the Longhorns could be one step closer toward adding young talent that has significant NBA influence. 

Texas opens up the season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against the UTEP Miners. 

