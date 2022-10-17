Longhorns' Ranking in AP Preseason Poll Revealed
Texas Longhorns men's basketball will be ranked No. 12 in the country entering the 2022-23 season, per the release of the official AP Top 25 preseason rankings on Monday.
The Longhorns are one of five Big 12 teams in the rankings, joining the Kansas Jayhawks (T-No. 5), the Baylor Bears (T-No. 5), the TCU Horned Frogs (No. 14), and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 25). Baylor and Kansas tied in total votes, resulting in a shared spot at No. 5.
Entering the first year under coach Chris Beard last season, Texas came in at No. 5 in the preseason top 25, the program's highest preseason rank since the 2009-10 season. The Longhorns finished last season at No. 25 in the final poll release.
The sixth-seeded Longhorns fell 81-71 to the third-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in March after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round. It marked the team's first win in March Madness since 2015.
Texas begins the regular season with a home game at the new Moody Center on Monday, Nov. 7 against the UTEP Miners.
