Skip to main content

Longhorns' Spot in Big 12 Preseason Poll Revealed

The Texas Longhorns are seen as one of the top teams in the Big 12 ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Texas Longhorns men's basketball is set to begin the second season under coach Chris Beard, a journey that unofficially begins with a charity exhibition game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 29. 

But in the spirit of preseason accolades, the Longhorns are being recognized as one of the best teams in arguably the toughest conference in college basketball. 

On Thursday, the Big 12 revealed its men's basketball preseason poll for the 2022-23 season and has Texas ranked third behind the first-place Baylor Bears and the second-place Kansas Jayhawks, the defending national champions.

As voted on by Big 12 coaches - who are not allowed to vote for their own team - Baylor received five first-place votes, Kansas received four, and Texas received one. 

The Longhorns finished last season with a 22-12 record after being eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament by the Purdue Boilermakers, 81-71. 

But Texas brings back seven returners from last season while welcoming five new freshmen and two transfers. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field
Play
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 7 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 7 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19202893
Play
Football

How Texas' Winning Streak is Impacting Ticket Prices

The Texas Longhorns are on a two-game winning streak and that means an uptick in some tickets but opportunities for Saturday's game.

By Matthew Postins
marcus 3
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Men’s Basketball Trio Claim All-Big 12 Accolades

Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen, and Tyrese Hunter all receive Big 12 honors ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

By Adam Glick

Texas begins the regular season with a home game at the new Moody Center on Monday, Nov. 7 against the UTEP Miners.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 7 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 7 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19202893
Football

How Texas' Winning Streak is Impacting Ticket Prices

The Texas Longhorns are on a two-game winning streak and that means an uptick in some tickets but opportunities for Saturday's game.

By Matthew Postins
marcus 3
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Men’s Basketball Trio Claim All-Big 12 Accolades

Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen, and Tyrese Hunter all receive Big 12 honors ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

By Adam Glick
iowa state texas football
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 7 Opponent Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

The Texas Longhorns will look to end a three-game losing streak to the Iowa State Cyclones.

By Zach Dimmitt
quinn ewers 31
Football

Steve Sarkisian Sees Growth In QB Quinn Ewers Following Red River Showdown

In just three games, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian can see the development of Quinn Ewers.

By Cole Thompson
steve sarkisian 21
Recruiting

UT Offers OSU Pledge McDonald, Trip to Austin on Deck

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
USATSI_19198203
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Iowa State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
jatavion sanders
Football

Steve Sarkisian Reveals Longhorns TE Plan for Ja'Tavion Sanders & Jahleel Billingsley

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has emerged as one of coach Steve Sarkisian's best offensive weapons, but the return from suspension for tight end Jahleel Billingsley leaves room to wonder how both will be utilized.

By Zach Dimmitt