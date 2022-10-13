Longhorns' Spot in Big 12 Preseason Poll Revealed

Texas Longhorns men's basketball is set to begin the second season under coach Chris Beard, a journey that unofficially begins with a charity exhibition game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 29.

But in the spirit of preseason accolades, the Longhorns are being recognized as one of the best teams in arguably the toughest conference in college basketball.

On Thursday, the Big 12 revealed its men's basketball preseason poll for the 2022-23 season and has Texas ranked third behind the first-place Baylor Bears and the second-place Kansas Jayhawks, the defending national champions.

As voted on by Big 12 coaches - who are not allowed to vote for their own team - Baylor received five first-place votes, Kansas received four, and Texas received one.

The Longhorns finished last season with a 22-12 record after being eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament by the Purdue Boilermakers, 81-71.

But Texas brings back seven returners from last season while welcoming five new freshmen and two transfers.

Texas begins the regular season with a home game at the new Moody Center on Monday, Nov. 7 against the UTEP Miners.

